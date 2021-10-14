Longview residents reopen Henderson movie theater

Formerly known as the Plaza Cinema 3, the movie theater is now named Lion's Den Cinema 3, with a lion logo for the Henderson Lions mascot, said April Thompson.

The couple lived in Henderson for about 12 to 13 years before moving to Longview in 2019. Thompson said her mother-in-law still lives there and kept talking about how the community needed the theater to reopen because there's "nothing" to do in Henderson without it. The theater closed in 2020 during the pandemic.