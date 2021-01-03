Beloved longtime Longview restaurant owner, Gonzalo Hernandez, dies

Gonzalo Hernandez, also known as "Mr. G," passed away Sunday. He was 80-years-old.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a 2019 article about restaurant longevity in Longview.

A beloved longtime Longview restaurant owner has passed away.

Gonzalo Hernandez, also known as "Mr. G," passed away Sunday. He was 80-years-old.

Hernandez was the owner of the popular Longview Mexican restaurant, Gonzalo's. The eatery closed in 2018 after nearly 40 years in business.

He was born April 22, 1940, in Austin, to Gonzalo and Maggie Hernandez.

In 1963, Hernandez was drafted into the United States Army and serviced his country in the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Dallas and met his wife, Connie. The pair married on December 21, 1968.



In the late 70s, they moved to Longview to open Gonzalo’s Mexican Restaurant and for the next 40 years had a successful business in the community.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.