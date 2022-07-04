Restaurants reopen as Longview starts to flush out their water system

Longview enters day 2 of their water boil notice. City officials said they will begin flushing out their water system, and school will continue starting tomorrow.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview is still under a water boil advisory and the community is stepping up to ensure no one is left without clean water.

"Longview is taking good care of us, real good care of us," Sherry Krueger, a Longview resident said.

Local restaurants were forced to close yesterday, but as of today they’re reopened. Showing that the city is moving in the right direction.

Officials said as of today the water is safe to , use, but still not safe to drink.

Several volunteers came to Maud Cobb Convention Center to help distribute water provided by the grocery giant Brookshire's.

Showing that the city is not alone in the struggle.

"They called us immediately and they told us to boil the water," Krueger said. "I think just today and then tomorrow, we can use our water. But my water is on, it's just that they don't want us to use it right now."

As of today the water is safe for recreational use, but if residents want to drink from the tap they are still advised to boil it first.

The city is still in the process of testing the water several times before they hope to lift the advisory in the next few days.

"We just want to make sure the lines are totally clear, and part of the way that we do that as we open up the fire hydrants," Richard Yeakley, City of Longview Public Information Officer said. "So if you see a fire hydrant open that's probably just our public works division doing what they need to do to make sure that the water system is cooperating fine as we move forward."

Moving forward, just like Longview ISD who gave students the day off today to install sanitation stations, stock bottled water, and train staff to work in this situation.



Classes are set to resume tomorrow.