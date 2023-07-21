Longview running back Taylor Tatum to play college football at Oklahoma

Tatum is the nation's top-ranked high school RB recruit.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The nation's top-ranked high school running back recruit is taking his talents to the University of Oklahoma.

Longview's Taylor Tatum made the decision before family and friends on Friday at the Longview ISD Turf Room.

As a junior, Tatum carried the ball 227 times for 1,890 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also pulled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and tacked on three more scores.

"His 261 rushing yards in a 2022 game against Frisco Lone Star is third all-time among Lobo players, and his 1,890 yards a year ago is second only to Fred Talley’s 1997 total of 2,052 rushing yards," the Longview News-Journal said.

Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldon also told Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard that Tatum will also play baseball for the Sooners.