City of Longview selects Anthony Boone as acting police chief

LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview has selected their acting police chief to take over Feb. 1 upon the retirement of Chief Mike Bishop.

Asst. Police Chief Anthony Boone, who's been with the Longview Police Dept. since 2001, will serve as acting police chief.

Boone has a master's degree in criminal justice has been asst. police chief since 2015.

The following biography is posted on the City of Longview website for Boone:

"Assistant Chief Boone was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 and to Lieutenant in 2008. As a Sergeant, he worked with the Field Training Officers as the FTO supervisor on his shift. In the role of Lieutenant he supervised patrol shifts, the Criminal Investigations Unit, and was the Lieutenant over the planning and Research section of the Police Department. Asst. Chief Boone majored in criminal justice and earned a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Texas at Tyler in 2000. He graduated from both the FBI National Academy and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas in 2011."

"We greatly appreciate the service that Mike Bishop has provided Longview, and I am especially grateful for the effort Chief Bishop has taken to prepare the next generation of leaders within the police department, outgoing Longview City Manager Keith Bonds said in a statement. "I am confident that Anthony Boones will be an effective and capable leader for the police department and the community during this time of transition.