LONGVIEW, Texas — The emergency weather alert system 'Smart911' is temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue from FEMA and the National Weather Service, according to the city of Longview.

At this time, the city of Longview does not anticipate any inclement weather, however, residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions through other channels.