Popular Longview snow cone shop to reopen in new location

LONGVIEW, Texas — A beloved snow cone shop that recently closed is reopening in a new location with a new owner.

According Alecia Riley Francis, owner of Brian and Scott’s, says the popular snowball store will now be housed at the front entrance of the Longview Mall. 

"I have always wanted to own my own business and be a BOSS lady," Francis said. "My dreams are coming true. We are super excited to be able to serve Longview. We will be opening in a few short weeks."

Brian and Scott's was forced to close in March after the shopping center they were previously in was sold and their lease was not renewed. 

