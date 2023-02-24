Popular Longview taco truck will soon be coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy the tasty tacos from Gino’s Tacos. The popular food truck opened in Longview in October of 2020.

Owner Gino Guzman said the Longview business has been such a success that he’s ready to hit the road and expand to Tyler.

“Gino’s has been a smashing success in Longview,” he said. “By trade I am a businessman, so pairing passion with my entrepreneurial spirit, it was only natural to think about expanding to another market that I believe will love my tacos as much as the Longview area has.”