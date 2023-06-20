Longview Target donates bottled water to Hallsville Police, Fire Department

A good act of kindness was witnessed in one East Texas community.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Amidst the blazing heat, the Hallsville Police and Fire Department received a gracious gift.

On June 20, the Target in Longview donated pallets of bottled water to first responders working on getting the power back to the East Texas community.

Civilians are urged to drink plenty of fluids and avoid doing strenuous activities while outside in the sun.