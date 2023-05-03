'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor remembered for insight, kindness

In addition to leading a Longview church, Mark Horner, 63, was a middle school social studies and Bible teacher at Trinity School of Texas for two years.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Hope Community Church at Northside member Diane Brown says the recent death of her pastor, Mark Horner, has "left a big hole in our hearts."

In addition to leading that Longview church, Horner, 63, was a middle school social studies and Bible teacher at Trinity School of Texas for two years.

The school posted April 19 on Facebook that Horner had not arrived to campus the previous day and was missing. And on Saturday, Longview police announced he was found dead in Marion County. Further details were not available.