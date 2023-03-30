Longview teen drums with his favorite band The Killers, closes out concert

Coleman Goelz was holding up messages on his phone saying things like, "Please Let Me Drums 'For Reasons Unknown.'"

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the words of Lizzie McGuire, "hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of!" The dreams of an East Texas teen came true this past weekend when he played drums for his favorite band, The Killers.

Coleman Goelz, 16, of Longview, was in the front row with his friends at The Killers concert at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts in Durant, Okla. He was holding up messages on his phone saying things like, "Please Let Me Drums 'For Reasons Unknown.'"

Others in the crowd began to notice and helped Coleman get the attention of lead singer Brandon Flowers and other members of the band.

He was called up to the stage and helped close out the show with band's 2007 song "For Reasons Unknown."

Before getting off stage, band members congratulated Coleman for his debut and he took a video of himself to celebrate.

The Killers is an American rock band with seven studio albums. The band was formed in 2001 by Flowers (singing, playing keyboard and bass) and Dave Kenuning (lead guitar and backing vocals).

Their two most popular songs on Spotify are "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me."