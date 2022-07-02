Longview remembers Mr. Pilcher

A fundraiser started for Mr. Pilcher to cover his funeral costs raised more than $10,000 in under three hours.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The funeral costs are being covered for a local man who touched many lives in the city of Longview.

People who know Mr. Ronnie Pilcher described him as a private and kind individual who was custom to routine.

Amanda Veasy with One Love Longview was one of those who had the pleasure of getting to know Mr. Pilcher, "The kindest soul." said Veasy.

Mr. Pilcher was a resident of Longview but didn't have a permanent home, and no known family.

He would frequent locations such as Longview's downtown section, the mall and a local Whataburger on Gilmer road.

"He would go order his breakfast and sit in the same seat every single time or he would walk around with his coffee and leave."

Field Marketing director for Longview's Whataburger, Kayla Richardson, said staff at the local eatery would look forward to Mr. Pilcher's visits, and cover the cost of his meals.

"He would say hi to the staff and got to know a few people."

During last week's freeze, the community grew concerned when Mr. Pilcher didn't show up to local shelter, Hiway 80.

"When the weather got to where it was supposed to snow or it was below freezing he would go to the rescue mission until the weather passed.” said Veasy.

Community leaders started a Facebook post searching for the man, and people were quick to respond.

Following a three day search, Mr. Pilcher was found behind an abandoned church in a shed he would often stay in to get warm.

"He didn't like crowds and he preferred his peace and privacy." said Veasy. "He ended up being in one of the places someone spotted him before."

The community feared the freeze killed him, but according to friends, his health was fading and he died due to illness.

“This was Mr. Pilcher's chosen lifestyle. This is who he was, it was part of him. Even in death, I think he went out how he would have chosen to do so,” said Veasy.

A fundraiser was started for Mr. Pilcher to cover his funeral costs - and it quickly exceeded its $7,500 goal, according to Richardson who started the fundraiser.

“In two and a half hours we raised over 10 grand,” said Veasy.

Friends of Mr. Pilcher are asking for respect and privacy for the man who the community learned to love so much.

They ask that in his memory we stop to think about those battling homelessness and how a little bit of kindness can go a long way.

“If we could take time to slow down and notice them and become a part of their lives, stop and talk to them. Learn about them. Every single one of them has a beautiful but heartbreaking story.”

The funeral for Mr. Pilcher will be held at Radar Funeral home in Longview. A time and date has yet to be announced.

A city-wide memorial and candlelight service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at McWhorter Park from 5pm - 7pm for those who wish to honor Mr. Pilcher.