Longview to host Olympians at state's largest BMX event of year

The third round of the 2022 USA BMX Freestyle Series will be held at Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park. The event, which is set from April 1 to 3, will feature amateur and professional competitions.

“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be awesome to watch them ride the park,” said Brian Dodson, who helped bring the skatepark to Longview and for whom the facility is named. “They’re going to ride the park totally different than anyone else. For anyone who’s never seen live BMX riding or been able to go to any competitions where there are professionals, they need to come check this out.”