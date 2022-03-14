x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview to host Olympians at state's largest BMX event of year

The event, which is set from April 1 to 3, will feature amateur and professional competitions.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview is set to host the state's largest BMX event of the year next month, and at least two Olympians are scheduled to attend.

The third round of the 2022 USA BMX Freestyle Series will be held at Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park. The event, which is set from April 1 to 3, will feature amateur and professional competitions.

“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be awesome to watch them ride the park,” said Brian Dodson, who helped bring the skatepark to Longview and for whom the facility is named. “They’re going to ride the park totally different than anyone else. For anyone who’s never seen live BMX riding or been able to go to any competitions where there are professionals, they need to come check this out.”

RELATED: Community-funded Longview skatepark opens over the weekend

RELATED: Longview High art students work to restore iconic Rollercade skate car

In Other News

HOW TO: Set up notifications on your CBS19 mobile app