Longview to remove rail cars near Stamper Park

The Longview Fire Department training facility, where the cars are housed, is moving to a new location near the Longview Business Parks.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Stamper Park in Longview will have a major aesthetic change Friday when the city removes the train cars adjacent to the park.

The Longview Fire Department training facility across the street dates back to the 1950's. The rail cars were added in the late 90s to train firefighters how to respond to a derailment. Since then, the site had hosted firefighters across the country to train at the facility.

On Friday, the cars will be moved to a new location. The move is a part of a bond package that included a new training center and renovations to Stamper Park. The rest of the training facility will remain until the new center is complete.

The new property, near the Longview Business Park, is on a 90-acre plot of land and is farther away from neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Stamper Park will have a new pavilion, the basketball courts will be moved, the football fields will be reconfigured, and there will also be a new concession stand. Also, Pecan Street, which goes through the park, will be removed in favor of a walkway between the athletic fields.