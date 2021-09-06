Longview-Tyler area sets another record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

As of Monday, Sept. 6, there are 820 patients in TSA G (Longview-Tyler area) hospitals being treated for COVID-19.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Trauma Service Area (TSA) G has set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Monday, Sept. 6, there are 820 patients in TSA G (Longview-Tyler area) hospitals being treated for COVID-19. There are also only seven available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. The DSHS reports 239 of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

In TSA H (Nacogdoches-Lufkin), there are 161 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and four open ICU beds. Of the 161 patients, 35 are on ventilators.