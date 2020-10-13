Longview, Tyler High students named Great American Rivalry scholar athletes

The East Texas student-athletes were two of just 144 recipients across the country.

TYLER, Texas — Longview High School senior Justin Beltran and Tyler High School senior LeTavion Erwin have both been named Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athletes for 2020.

Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series® which will be activating the program at its 1,000th rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom" success.

“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers” noted Rick Ford, GARS CEO. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our Presenting Partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”

With their selection, Beltran and Erwin will each receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series® and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.

“Now more than ever, the world needs young men and women of character, nobility, honor and integrity,” said Pat Lindesmith, Chief Partnership Officer and Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations. “This initiative fits perfectly with the Hall’s Youth & Education Team’s commitment to empowering youth around the world.”

Beltran and Erwin are two of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. The voting period for all Scholar Athletes begins October 19.

Of the 144 nominees, the 25 who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.