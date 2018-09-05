It's been almost 12 months in the making - the Longview Bicycle & Pedestrian plan.

The working plan was unveiled Tuesday night at an open house. The City was hoping for feedback from it's residents who run, bike, and walk around the city.

"We're trying to create a more bicycle and pedestrian friendly community," Karen Owen, with the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said.

Some of those areas on the plan are already under construction. One of them, the popular Boorman, Guthrie, and Cargill trail systems.

"Once those gaps are filled in... we'll have about 10 miles of continuous pedestrian, off-road hike, and bike trail," Owen said.

Steve Crane is an avid walker and he's excited to see the plans for both the walkers and the cyclists, wishing these were around when he was working.

"There was a time when I did a lot of biking and I wanted to do- have an opportunity to bike to work and it just wasn't possible because it was too dangerous," he said.

If you weren't able to make it to the open house, the plan is available here and at the Longview Public Library.

Any questions or comments can be submitted to MPO@longviewtexas.com or by calling 903-237-1062

