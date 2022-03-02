x
Longview Walk of Honor task force continues to solidify plans

The task force honors those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city by placing plaques and memorials in downtown.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The task force charged with leading Longview's new Walk of Honor is continuing to solidify its plans and processes ahead of a celebration event tentatively set in November.

The panel was formed in 2019 after being approved by the City Council. According to the city's website, the task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.

Task force members met Monday to discuss several items, including tentative dates for the nomination period, community partnerships and subcommittee designations. 

