Walmart, located at East Loop 281 and Fourth Street in Longview, will close down until Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 a.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local Walmart in closing its doors until Friday to deep clean.

According to the Walmart, located at East Loop 281 and Fourth Street in Longview, the location will close down from 2 p.m. Wednesday until Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 a.m.

The store says this will allow for cleaning, sanitizing and stocking.