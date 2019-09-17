LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is sending six members of the water rescue team to respond to Tropical Storm Imelda.

The team will be deployed as a part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1.

The team will first travel to College Station where they will await further instructions to deploy where they are needed.

Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall Tuesday afternoon in Freeport, near Galveston. A tropical storm warning remains in effect across a large portion of the Texas coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm may cause flash flooding in the Galveston and Houston areas.

According to the Texas A&M Task Force 1, six water rescue squads, including Longview, and two high profile vehicles were activated.

The state also deployed officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Military Department and Texas Department of Public Safety to respond to areas affected by Imelda.

Texas Task Force 2 has not yet been activated but are ready to respond if necessary.