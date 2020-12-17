x
Longview woman arrested for arson

Officials were able to identify the suspect as Ambi Reche Pitman, 33, of Longview.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman is behind bars in connection with an arson case.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Longview Fire Department responded to 1101 Pine Tree Road, near Jordan Country Day School, on reports of a fire  The fire was spreading toward a church located on the property.

The fire was extinguished but not before doing significant damage to the vegetation and an open field.  While on scene, the deputy fire marshal was notified there were video cameras that had recorded the incident.

Officials were able to identify the suspect as Ambi Reche Pitman, 33, of Longview.  

Pitman was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 15 for arson and probation violation.

