LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning fatal shooting.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive, near Oakland Heights Baptist Church.

The LPD says when they arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic related.

The suspect, identified as Angelita Ruiz, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim's name is being withheld until proper identification can be made.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.