GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to Gregg County judicial records, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office arrested Amanda Feazel Jimenez, 42, just before 4:30 p.m., Monday on two counts of child sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child. The warrant for her arrest was issued by the 124th District Court.

Per judicial records, the alleged offenses occurred on the following dates:

Indecency with child - January 1, 2012

Sexual assault of child - June 1, 2015

Sexual assault of child - January 1, 2018

Jimenez was indicted for the reported crimes on December 19, 2019. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m., according to judicial records.

She was released the same day as her arrest on $90,000 bond.

Details concerning the alleged incidents are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.