Longview woman brings Little Free Libraries to community

Here's how walk in California changed the Longview community and gave children the opportunity to read.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Sue Berger was taking a walk with her sister-in-law this summer in California when she came across something that would change her community.

Berger saw a Little Free Library for the first time and started researching how to bring one to her home in Longview. Little Free Libraries are weatherproof boxes that hold books for the community to borrow for free.

According to the website of the Little Free Library nonprofit organization, more than 1,000 libraries have been donated to communities across the nation. The mission of the organization is to provide 24/7 access to books in places were they are scarce.

After looking online, Berger said she saw some of the Little Free Libraries were made from old newspaper stands. She then got six retired racks from the News-Journal to place the libraries around the city.