LONGVIEW, Texas — Inez Deutsch believes it's no competition — this year's birthday ranks as her strangest.

“None that compare to this one,” said Deutsch, who on Tuesday celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by party in front of her Longview home.

Well-wishers slowly drove their vehicles — some adorned with balloons and signs — by her house, honking their horns, waving and shouting "happy birthday" as Deutsch looked on and waved back from her porch.

