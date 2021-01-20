Longview woman charged after child tests positive for PCP

LaTosha Stanfield, 46, was arrested and released Jan. 13 from the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman has been arrested after her 2-year-old child tested positive for the drug PCP in September, according to court documents.

LaTosha Stanfield, 46, was arrested and released Jan. 13 from the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond on a charge of child abandoning or endangering - negligence.

According to court documents, Stanfield took her child to have a drug screening on Sept. 18. Stanfield and the toddler tested positive for PCP.