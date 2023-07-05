Longview woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Gregg County

Toya Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Gregg County involving a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer Sunday night.

Tonya E. Gonzales, 50, was traveling east on Texaco Road near White Oak approaching the stop intersection of State Highway 42.

She disregarded the stop sign and collided with a 2014 freightliner truck tractor towing a 2012 Heil semi-trailer at the intersection, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.