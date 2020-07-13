Longview woman describes living with COVID-19: 'In this battle together'

We were watching the Dallas Mavericks play when Mark Cuban reacted to the text he received about the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. That game finished, but the remaining games that evening and then the season shut down immediately.

My husband Ronnie is a New Yorker, raised in Long Island. Having friends and family in the thick of the pandemic early on made us believers. We didn’t question safety protocols health officials asked us to implement. We took those seriously and advocated for others to do the same. So when I woke up aching with a fever July 2, it sent immediate fear through me. I knew the coronavirus was now in my home.