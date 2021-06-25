x
OFFICIALS: Longview woman dragged items out of home, set them on fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman was arrested on Wednesday for arson in connection with a north Longview fire.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews were called to 3910 Judson Road, near Center Cross Church, on reports of a structure fire. 

When officials arrived, they say they found Priscilla J. Calcote, 39, dragging items out of a home at the address and setting them on fire.

Credit: Gregg County Jail

Calcote was arrested for arson by the Longview Fire Marshal's Office and booked into the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond.

