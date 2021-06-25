OFFICIALS: Longview woman dragged items out of home, set them on fire

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews were called to 3910 Judson Road, near Center Cross Church, on reports of a structure fire.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman was arrested on Wednesday for arson in connection with a north Longview fire.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews were called to 3910 Judson Road, near Center Cross Church, on reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived, they say they found Priscilla J. Calcote, 39, dragging items out of a home at the address and setting them on fire.