Missing Longview woman found alive in Jeep submerged in Lake O' the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A woman is alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep in Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call from a fisherman who said he was on the south side of the lake and saw a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.
When deputies and a local wrecking service arrived on scene, they began preparing the Jeep for removal from the lake. That's when they noticed there was a person moving in the vehicle.
With the assistance of the wrecking service, the fisherman and deputies, the woman safely rescued from the submerged Jeep. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During the incident, officials learned the woman was listed as a missing person out of Longview.
CBS19 is working to get more details, including the woman's identity, on this event and will update this article as more inormati0on becomes available.