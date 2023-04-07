Missing Longview woman found alive in Jeep submerged in Lake O' the Pines

CBS19 is working to get more details on this incident and will update this article as more inormati0on becomes available.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A woman is alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep in Lake O' the Pines on Friday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call from a fisherman who said he was on the south side of the lake and saw a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

When deputies and a local wrecking service arrived on scene, they began preparing the Jeep for removal from the lake. That's when they noticed there was a person moving in the vehicle.

With the assistance of the wrecking service, the fisherman and deputies, the woman safely rescued from the submerged Jeep. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the incident, officials learned the woman was listed as a missing person out of Longview.