Longview woman from Ukraine says 'no good' will come from Russian invasion

Amid news that Russia had invaded her home country, Rikers said Thursday that she wants to do everything she can to help family and friends in Ukraine.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Yulia Rikers feels helpless. Rikers, who lives in Longview with her husband, Spencer, and son, Dane, was born in Ukraine and lived there for 21 years before moving to the United States 12 years ago.

Amid news that Russia had invaded her home country, Rikers said Thursday that she wants to do everything she can to help family and friends in Ukraine but is "confused what my actions can be at this time. … I don't know what I can do.

"No good will come out of this war," she said.

