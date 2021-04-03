Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl

Ciara Channel Dison entered a guilty plea on the murder charge in an agreement Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman on Thursday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder in the 2018 death of a 1-year-old child.

Ciara Channel Dison, 30, entered a guilty plea on the murder charge in an agreement Thursday and was sentenced by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles to 30 years with credit for time served of 1,066 days from her initial arrest.

Shaglenda Denise Reddix, 31, was indicted on a charge of injury to the same child. A status hearing in her case is scheduled May 7.