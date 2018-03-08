LONGVIEW — A Longview woman was formally indicted Friday for the attempted kidnapping of a child.

Angela Faith Alldredge, 40, was arrested in June for trying to take a child from their mother at the Amtrak station.

According to Longview police, officers responded to the call that referenced a fight in progress. The caller said it looked like to women were fighting over a child.

When police arrived, they learned that a woman had taken her two-year-old son to the Amtrak railroad station to watch the trains.

While they were there, Alldredge allegedly tried taking the child. The mother fought with the woman and bystanders helped hold the Alldredge until police got there.

Police say the child was not injured.

Alldredge remains in the Gregg County Jail.

© 2018 KYTX