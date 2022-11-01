Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

Nina L. Allen, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.

Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.