Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150, Hunter J. Fuller, 19, of Forney, was taken to a Longview hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.