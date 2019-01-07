LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman pleaded guilty to murder on Monday in connection with the 2016 death of 20-year-old Devin Newson.

Kambresha Williams, 24, entered her plea in the 124th District Court of Judge Alfonso Charles, just before 2 p.m.

According to the Longview Police Department, Newson was shot on May 23, 2016, as he met Williams, Kentrell Smith, 23, and Brenndrick Lilly, 23, outside of a Food Fast convenience store in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road for a late-night drug deal. Police say Williams, Smith and Lilly intended to steal drugs and money from Newson. However, after Lilly pulled a gun, a struggle ensued and Newson was shot. Newson attempted to drive away, but crashed into a nearby building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In November 2017, Lilly was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder. Additionally, he received a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery to run concurrently. A month later, Smith was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

(L) Kentrell Smith, (R) Brenndrick Lilly

Gregg County judicial records