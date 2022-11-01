x
Longview woman searching for daughter who's been missing in the Bronx since November

According to the New York Police Dept., Dulce Lopez, 31, was reported missing Nov. 30.

BRONX, N.Y. — A Longview mother is searching for her daughter who has been missing in the Bronx, NY, since Nov. 2021.

According to the New York Police Dept., Dulce Lopez, 31, was reported missing Nov. 30. News 12 The Bronx reports Lopez was last seen at her basement apartment at 611 Casanova St. the day before.

Lopez's mother, Noemy Brinson, is a Longview resident and she's stopping at nothing to find her daughter.

News 12 reports Brinson initially contacted police to do a wellness check on her daughter after Lopez told her sister she was stressed and scared. 

"I want to see her and I want to take her to the treatment that she needs, that's all I want," Brinson told News 12. "And I want the community to help. The community is the only one that can help because I know, I know they have to see her somewhere and right now she probably doesn't know she needs help."

Brinson is currently in New York searching the streets and posting flyers in hopes of finding her daughter. 

Credit: New York Police Dept.

If you have any information on Lopez's whereabouts, please contact the NYPD at (212) 694-7781 or 911. Brinson says people can also reach out to her on her cellphone at (903) 720-7051.

