Longview woman to mark 101st birthday with dance party at Reo

LONGVIEW, Texas — Inez Deutsch loves to dance.

In celebration of her 101st birthday, the Longview woman will dance the night away during a birthday bash dance and dinner Saturday at the Reo Bar & Grill inside the Reo Starplex.

No stranger to the Reo, Deutsch is there almost every Saturday night, thanks to friends Shirley Bush and Opal Glaze. Deutsch said dancing doesn’t come that easy anymore.

“I’ve gotten so old now, I can’t dance like I used to,” she said. “But I can stomp my feet.”