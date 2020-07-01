LONGVIEW, Texas — The Public Safety Communications Division along with the Longview Police Department and the Longview Fire Department are holding a joint hiring event at the Longview Convention Complex on Thursday, Jan.16 from 10 a.m. to7 p.m.



Representatives from the departments and human resources will be on hand to meet and conduct preliminary interviews with applicants. Immediate hiring needs to include vacancies in the city’s critical Public Safety Communications division.



“Our 911 dispatch operators are often the first point of communication between residents and Longview public safety operations,” said Matt Ainsworth, public safety communications manager. “Dispatchers provide coordination and support for police, fire, and EMS operations. Applicants don’t need prior 911 dispatch experience to apply, and if hired, they will receive paid, on-the-job training.”

"We've had people want to be firemen and then go be police officers," Kevin May, Chief of the Longview Fire Department said. "We've had police officers decide they want to be firemen. It's just a good way to get a good solid feel of what the different jobs entail."

Longview Fire Department's requirements and recommendations:

Must be 21

Clean record

Physically fit

To see candidacy requirements, view all current City of Longview job opportunities, apply for a job, or sign up for job alerts, click here.

