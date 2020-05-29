LONGVIEW, Texas — Generous anonymous donors have agreed to support the best-in-East Texas fireworks portion of the City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration after the City announced its cancellation on Thursday.

The event will continue as a drive-in only fireworks show. Additional social distancing and hygiene precautions will be taken to help ensure community health and safety. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is still canceled.

“This week we made the difficult, but correct decision to cancel the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. With our City sales tax revenues projected to be down millions, we could not justify spending a significant amount of tax payer dollars on entertainment,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “We are overjoyed that these sponsors stepped up and are allowing us to continue with our annual fireworks show. Longview is one of the most patriotic cities I know, and we are delighted to provide this community celebration!”

In addition to the fireworks, several planned activities will continue as virtual events, including an online Fourth of July Talent Stage hosted by Partners in Prevention, an online patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, and online summer reading club activities hosted by the Longview Public Library.