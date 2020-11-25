Longview's Made-Rite Co. ending Dr Pepper product distribution

It was unclear Tuesday how or if the sale would affect distribution of Dr Pepper products in the area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Made-Rite Co. of Longview says an agreement to sell its longtime Dr Pepper distribution franchise to the soda’s parent company will require it to “adjust its workforce.”

The transfer of the franchise back to Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to be complete by Feb. 1 when the Made-Rite Co. no longer will be the local distributor for the brands, which include 7-UP, A&W Root Beer, Snapple, Sunkist and Big Red, according to a statement from Made-Rite.

The company said in the statement that it will instead focus on “high-growth, premium products” like energy drinks, premium waters and ready-to-drink coffees while continuing to offer its current lineup of non-Keurig Dr. Pepper products in its 30-county distribution area.