LUFKIN, Texas — The southbound lane on Loop 287 in Lufkin is down to one lane as crews work to remove a piece of metal from the median Thursday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a 45,000-pound piece of sheet metal fell from an 18-wheeler that was involved in a minor accident around 7 a.m.

The southbound lane on Loop 287 at Atkinson Drive will be down to one lane for the next hour.

Lufkin Police Department

No injuries were reported.

Police urge drivers to slow down and use caution in the area.