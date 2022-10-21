City of Mount Pleasant announces death of fire captain

"There are no words that can describe the impact of his loss upon our department and in our community," said Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRae.

MT PLEASANT, Texas — An East Texas community is mourning after the loss of its fire department captain.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Braggs died in "tragic accident," according to the City of Mount Pleasant. Braggs served in the MPFD for 28 years.

The city issued a statement offering their condolences.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Capt. Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years," Mount Pleasant Fire statement said. "Capt. Bragg succumbed last night injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area."

In 2006, Braggs was awarded the life saving award for rescuing a citizen from a burning structure.