Louie Gohmert announces passing of his father

Louie B. Gohmert, Sr., died Thursday at the age of 95.

MT PLEASANT, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2020.

Rep. Louie Gohmert announced the death of his father on Thursday.

According to Rep. Gohmert, his father, Louie B. Gohmert, Sr., of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday morning at the age of 95.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew and loved him," Rep. Gohmert said in a statement.

In 2010, Rep Gohmert's brother, David Brooks Gohmert, passed away in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, according to Aggie Network. He was preceded in death by their mother, Sue Brooks Gohmert, who passed away in 1991.

Serving his eighth term in the United States House of Representatives, Rep. Gohmert was first sworn in on January 4, 2005. He represents the First District of Texas which encompasses more than 12 counties stretching nearly 120 miles down the state's eastern border with Louisiana.

Prior to serving in Congress, Rep. Gohmert was elected to three terms as District Judge in Smith County. He was later appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry to complete a term as the Chief Justice of the 12th Court of Appeals.

Rep. Gohmert received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University where he acquired a four-year active duty commitment to the U.S. Army from an Army scholarship, and where he was Brigade Commander in the Corps while also serving as Class President for both Corps and Civilian students. He later graduated from Baylor School of Law where he was also Class President, President of the Moot Court Society, and won a number of awards including an award for his Law Review Article on torts. He is also a veteran having served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army.

He and his wife, Kathy, are parents to three daughters. Their family attends Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, where Rep. Gohmert has served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.