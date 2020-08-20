Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29 during a pre-screen at the White House.

TYLER, Texas — After recovering from his COVID-19 diagnosis, U.S Rep. Louie Gohmert, of Tyler, donated his blood plasma, which can be used to treat people still fighting the virus.

Carter BloodCare announced Wednesday Gohmert donated the plasma at its blood donation center in Tyler.

After testing positive with a rapid test, Gohmert then retested using a nasal swab that came back positive for COVID-19 as well.