Louie Gohmert heads to Philadelphia claiming 'voter fraud is rampant'

PHILADELPHIA — A recent Tweet by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, revealed the representative was in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon as ballots are being counted for the presidential election.

In Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a slim lead that would, if maintained, put Biden over the 270 threshold needed to become president elect.

Gohmert, in his Tweet, said "voter fraud is rampant" there, and he wonders where the Justice Department is.

