SMITH COUNTY — A Louisiana man has been arrested after he reportedly shot at an SUV whose occupants were trying to inform him of a flat tire.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 5:45 p.m., on Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on Interstate 20, near mile marker 571.

The victims said they were traveling eastbound in I-20, near Lavender Road, when hey saw an 18-wheeler pulling a flatbed trailer headed in the same direction.

According to the SCSO, the trailer had a flat tire that was causing the wheel to spark. The victims told deputies they pulled up beside the semi to alert the driver. That's when the driver of the 18-wheeler, identified as Brian Michael Busby, 29, of Oakgrove, Louisiana, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the victims' vehicle.

The victims then proceeded to follow Busby to a gas station at the intersection of Highway 271 and I-20.

After speaking with Busby and the victims, deputies discovered a bullet hole in the right rear bumper of the victims' vehicle, consistent with the caliber handgun Busby was in the possession of.

Busby was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has not been set.

