Louisiana man dies after SUV strikes traffic signal pole in Chapel Hill area

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Smith County.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Friday the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash about three miles east of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Jonathan Perkins, 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, was traveling eastbound on SH-64 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a traffic light pole at the intersection of Spur 248.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Tyler-area funeral home.