x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Louisiana man found guilty of federal firearm violations while in East Texas

Gibson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation.

More Videos

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man, who is a convicted felon, has been found guilty of having a handgun and a suitcase filled with dozens of ammunition and cartridges while driving on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. 

Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a two-day trial in federal court. 

Court information shows that on March 20, 2021, Gibson was stopped for speeding on I-20 in Gregg County.  During the traffic stop, officers determined Gibson had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Marion County, Indiana regarding an unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.  

After his arrest on that warrant, officers searched his vehicle to find the handgun hidden in a compartment behind the vehicle’s dashboard and the suitcase in the rear of the vehicle containing the following items:

  • a 144 Tactical LLC, model PS 15, 300 Blackout, multi caliber, handgun with magazine;
  • six .45 caliber cartridges;
  • 30 assorted .223/300 caliber cartridges;
  •  two  extended P-mag magazines containing ammunition;
  • 27 .300 caliber cartridges;
  • 40 .223/300 caliber cartridges;
  • a Springfield XD magazine containing ammunition;
  • six .45 caliber cartridges;
  • a box containing forty-seven (47) .45 caliber, Federal brand, cartridges; and
  • a box containing forty-six (46) .45 caliber, Winchester brand, cartridges.

Law enforcement then determined Gibson was a convicted felon and under federal law he could not own or possess firearms or ammunition, according to the court. 

Gibson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, the court information read. 

RELATED: East Texas man arrested at traffic stop, charged with outstanding warrants

RELATED: East Texas man, woman charged with trying to hire hit man in Tyler