Man killed in head-on wreck during heavy fog in East Texas

DPS said two East Texas residents were injured in the wreck

CARTHAGE, Texas — A Louisiana man was killed and two people were injured Wednesday morning west of Carthage after he struck another vehicle head-on in heavy fog.

Aaron R. Allen, 31, of Pineville, Louisiana, was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 79 while Dale W. Eldredge, 74, of Gary, was traveling east on the same roadway, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.

Allen passed a vehicle in heavy fog and struck Eldredge's vehicle head-on. Allen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.