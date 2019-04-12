GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has announced that a man who was being sought by area law enforcement since mid-October has been arrested.

According to the GCSO, Marcus Bresler, 39, of Longview, was arrested on Wednesday in Shreveport by the Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Bresler was wanted by the GCSO for assault family violence, impeding breath or circulation and assault family violence with a previous conviction.

On October 18, 2019, Bresler, who was out on bond for the above crimes, failed to appear in the 188th District Court.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and officials considered him armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, November 12, authorities believed Bresler was at his home in the 6800 block of Judson Road. Officials blocked off the area for several hours while they searched for Bresler. However, he was not located during the operation.

